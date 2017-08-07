Samsung's ultra-durable Galaxy S8 Active launches this week

Take Samsung's Galaxy S8, add a shatterproof screen, a metal housing for dust, water, and shock resistance, and what do you get? The Galaxy S8 Active.

Samsung has traditionally followed up the release of its flagship line of Galaxy S-series smartphones with a more robust version for business users.

Samsung announced the ruggedized S8 Active on Monday, along with AT&T, which will be the exclusive carrier for the smartphone for "a limited time."

Samsung, Inc.

Eight reasons the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are good for business Samsung is the most popular Android smartphone maker and has done a good job addressing both consumer and enterprise needs. The new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus offer a lot for everyone. Read More

The S8 Active has the same specs as the standard S8, including a 5.8-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera. One area where the S8 Active improves on the S8 is an increase in battery size, going from 3,000 milliamp-hours to 4,000 milliamp-hours.

Of course, you lose out on the Infinity Display Samsung first unveiled the S8 line, but the trade off is a device that's built to withstand some abuse.

The S8 Active is available for pre-order starting Tuesday, with retail store availability to begin on August 11. Priced at $850, customers can opt to split up the price of the device into 30 payments of $28.34.

For a short time, AT&T customers who purchase the S8 Active are eligible for various promotions through AT&T including $500 towards a Samsung TV, a free Galaxy S8, or a Gear S3 for $49.