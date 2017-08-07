Samsung's ultra-durable Galaxy S8 Active launches this week

Take Samsung's Galaxy S8, add a shatterproof screen, a metal housing for dust, water, and shock resistance, and what do you get? The Galaxy S8 Active.
Samsung has traditionally followed up the release of its flagship line of Galaxy S-series smartphones with a more robust version for business users.
Samsung announced the ruggedized S8 Active on Monday, along with AT&T, which will be the exclusive carrier for the smartphone for "a limited time."
The S8 Active has the same specs as the standard S8, including a 5.8-inch display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera. One area where the S8 Active improves on the S8 is an increase in battery size, going from 3,000 milliamp-hours to 4,000 milliamp-hours.
Of course, you lose out on the Infinity Display Samsung first unveiled the S8 line, but the trade off is a device that's built to withstand some abuse.
The S8 Active is available for pre-order starting Tuesday, with retail store availability to begin on August 11. Priced at $850, customers can opt to split up the price of the device into 30 payments of $28.34.
For a short time, AT&T customers who purchase the S8 Active are eligible for various promotions through AT&T including $500 towards a Samsung TV, a free Galaxy S8, or a Gear S3 for $49.
Join Discussion