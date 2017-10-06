SanDisk unveils industrial and automotive-grade SD and microSD cards

Not all SD and microSD cards are create equal. To cope with the stresses of having to operate across broad temperature ranges, SanDisk has launched industrial and automotive grade storage cards.

Both the SanDisk Industrial and SanDisk Automotive range offers Class 10 (up to 80MB/s read speeds, and 50MB/s write speeds) storage cards that have operating temperatures of -40ºC to 85ºC (-40ºF to 185ºF) for the Automotive SD and Industrial XI SD and -25ºC to 85ºC (-13ºF to 185ºF) for Industrial SD and Industrial microSD cards.

The Automotive SD cards rated to AEC-Q 100Grade 3.

The Industrial cards also have a rated endurance of up to 192TBW (TeraBytes Written), with that upper limit likely being for the 64GB cards.

Capacities range from 8GB to 128GB.

The cards also feature a health status monitor which can be used to keep an eye on failing or worn out cards, and have enhanced data retention thanks to read refresh technology which automatically refreshes the data to ensure reliability.

Both series of cards also feature Power Protection to prevent the data being corrupted if the power to the card is interrupted while data is being written.

On the security front, the cards support Host Lock, which allows the card to the password protected to prevent tampering with the data.

The SanDisk Industrial SD and microSD cards, and SanDisk Automotive SD cards are now sampling to OEMs worldwide. SanDisk Industrial Extended Temperature SD cards will be available from October.

