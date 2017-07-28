São Paulo seeks tech startups

The city government of São Paulo will be selecting a group of technology-based startups for the second edition of its fostering scheme, SP Stars.

Some 50 startups will be selected to take part in the initiative, which will, for the first time, also include five international ventures.

During a four month period, the ventures will undergo a mentoring program and get access to advice from international tech companies including Google, LinkedIn and Cabify.

Some noteworthy local names such as price comparison engine Buscapé, digital and branchless credit card company Nubank and urban logistics firm Loggi will also be involved in the mentoring activities.

The initiative will support early stage ventures as well as startups in more advanced development stages. The latter group will also take part in workshops geared at international expansion.

Interested parties can apply for the acceleration scheme online. The program will start in late August and last until year end.