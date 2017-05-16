SAP now offering multicloud option with AWS, Azure, Google

Image: Supplied

SAP has announced that its Cloud Platform is now also offered as a multicloud environment, which will allow customers to develop and run apps via their choice of infrastructure providers.

Customers will be able to use Amazon Web Services (AWS), in general availability; Microsoft Azure, under public preview; and the demo showcase of Google Cloud, in addition to full multicloud support through the SAP Cloud Platform.

The Cloud Foundry-based SAP Cloud Platform includes multi-language runtime environments, such as Java, Node.js, and the advanced model of SAP HANA extended application services.

As part of its alliance, Microsoft said it is also working with SAP to make Azure available as a deployment option for SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud.

Also announced during day one of Sapphire Now in Orlando was the addition of "hundreds" of new APIs for SAP S/4HANA, SAP Hybris, and SAP Ariba to the SAP API Business Hub, as well as the availability of new integration flows and microservices.

Similarly, the SAP App Center also received an upgrade.

SAP's cloud-related announcements are focused on the theme of openness.

Speaking at the opening keynote on Tuesday, Bernd Leukert, member of the executive board of SAP SE, products & innovation, touted openness as the new game changer within an organisation, saying it drives new business values.

"We promise we will breakdown all the barriers that prevent you to innovate," he said.

"Openness makes our software much richer. This is the age of openness of SAP, but more importantly for you, our customers.

"Leave the technology to us."

According to SAP CTO Bjoern Goerke, we are living in a time of accelerated change; a time where software is eating the world and everything will be digitised.

"Every company -- large and small -- needs to constantly adapt and reinvent itself to stay competitive. Embracing constant change and the willingness for continuous learning are the new norm for the 21st century workforce," he said

"Business agility and speed become imperatives for success, and customers are looking for ways to accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions that provide an engaging and seamless customer experience, all without disrupting their core business processes.

"Digital transformation needs escape velocity."

Also on Tuesday, SAP announced the expansion of its Google Cloud Platform partnership to certify SAP NetWeaver and integrate machine learning, the Internet of Things (IoT), and productivity tools, as well as the expansion of its Leonardo digital innovation system which covers new applications concerning machine learning, the IoT, Big Data, analytics, and blockchain on its SAP Cloud Platform.

Disclosure: Asha McLean travelled to Sapphire Now as a guest of SAP.