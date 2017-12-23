SAS appoints new Latin America head

Analytics firm SAS has hired Marvio Portela as its new head for Latin America following a series of changes in the local top leadership at the company in the second half of 2017.

The internal promotion - Portela was previously the firm's head of sales performance and new business development for Asia Pacific - will be effective from January 1.

Portela's initial goals are set out in a 90-day plan. During that period, the executive will get acquainted with the overall objectives for the company for the coming three years, which include further expansion of analytics offerings based on cloud, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

The executive will lead a team of over 500 staff based in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico, in addition to the Caribbean and Central America.

Since August, Cássio Pantaleoni had been doubling up as SAS head for Brazil and Latin America as part of a transitional period following the departure of previous incumbent Conrado Leister, who left the company to become country manager at Facebook Brazil.

Leister's old role had joint responsibility for Latin America and Brazil. According to SAS, the role was split due to the firm's positive performance over the last few quarters in Brazil - one of the company's top five global markets.