Scosche releases Lightning chargers and first retractable Lightning USB cable

I am personally a huge fan of the new Apple Lightning connector and would love to see the standard microUSB switch to something that was not orientation limited. Apple failed to offer cables and chargers to consumers when the iPhone 5 launched and has kept tight control on the Lightning standard. Today, Scosche announced their new line of 5 and 12 watt wall and automobile lightning chargers, at lower prices than Apple products.

Scosche Industries now has four Lightning chargers (in 5W and 12W models) and the first official retractable Lightning cable. The 12W model is designed for the iPad and iPad mini while the 5W model is designed to charge the iPod touch, iPod nano, and iPhone 5. The 5W model can also charge the iPad mini, but at a slower rate. You can always use the 12W model to charge everything and for the $5 increase in price I plan to just get 12W accessories.

The strikeLINE pro is their retractable USB cable available for $24.99. The strikeBASE is the wall charging, priced at $29.99 and $34.99 for 5W and 12W, respectively. The strikeDRIVE is the automobile cable charger priced at $24.99 and $29.99 for 5W and 12W, respectively. All cables come in black and are 3 feet in length.

For comparison, a Lightning 12W wall charger (adapter and cable) direct from Apple costs $38. There is no official Apple automobile charger or retractable cable solution.