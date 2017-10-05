Seagate announces 12TB HDDs for desktop PCs and NAS

Looking for more storage space in your desktop PC or NAS box? Seagate's new 12TB IronWolf and BarraCudaPro drives might just be the HDDs you are looking for.

The new drives form part of the Seagate Guardian Series that are aimed at "the growing data needs of large enterprise business, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and creative professionals."

BarraCuda Pro highlights:

7200 RPM

Large onboard cache (256MB)

BarraCuda Pro 12TB draws only 7.8W, making it one of the lowest-power 3.5-inch drives on the market

SATA 6Gb/s interface

Up to 250MB/s maximum sustained transfer rate

5-year warranty

2 years of data recovery included (Seagate Rescue)

IronWolf highlights:

Optimized for NAS with AgileArray

IronWolf HDD is built with dual-plane balancing and RAID optimization in multi-bay environments with the most advanced power management

IronWolf provides high-cache options allowing your NAS (256MB)

Built with a workload rate of 180TB/year

Designed for always on, always accessible 24×7 performance

1 million hours MTBF, 3-year limited warranty

According to a recent study by IDC and Seagate , data creation will swell to a total of 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025, ten times what it is today. Seagate's expansion to 12TB drives are, according to the company, "designed for today's media storage needs - including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 4K resolution and 360-degree videos - and offer scalability for the future with increased space and speed."

"Our storage hungry customers and partners continue to ask for our latest and greatest technology along with increased capacity and performance in our purpose built products," said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president of Business Marketing at Seagate Technology. "With the 12TB Pro products, Seagate buyers are overcoming capacity constraints in their systems and can access vast amounts of digital data anytime, from anywhere."

Pricing is as follows:

IronWolf Standard: $390 USD

IronWolf Pro: $440 USD

BarraCuda Pro: $430 USD

