Seagate unleashes 'world's first' 3TB external desktop drive

For the serious digital archivers out there, Seagate has just unveiled the FreeAgent GoFlex Desk external hard drive with a new capacity of 3TB of storage space to fill as you please.

Depending on a particular user's interests, one can fit up to 120 HD movies or 1,500 video games on this external HDD, or "countless hours" of digital music. (There must be an actual limit...unless the number of existing songs in human history really doesn't exceed this, which I doubt.)

Compatible with both Windows and Mac OS X systems, users can connect the GoFlex Desk HDD for transfers or playback via USB. The drive’s standard USB 2.0 interface can also be adapted to USB 3.0 or FireWire 800 technology. And not only can this external hard drive store lots of information, the 3.5-inch thick machine can be stored easily itself being able to rest horizontally or stand vertically. Win, win!

Previously only available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the 3TB GoFlex Desk is available at Seagate's online store now for $249.99. Considering how many 1TB external hard drives there are on the market now priced approximately between $80-$150, that's not a bad deal at all.