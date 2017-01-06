Securing cloud for Sydney Catchment Authority

During Vantage 2016, Sydney Catchment Authority spoke about working with Telstra to safely and accurately predict Sydney's water needs decades into the future.
The Sydney Catchment Authority's role is to manage and protect more than 16,000 square kilometres of drinking water catchments across greater Sydney. They need to plan for Sydney's water supply, spanning many decades into the future - ensuring water sustainability.
