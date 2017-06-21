CLOUD STRATEGIES FOR SMARTER IT | A ZDNet Multiplexer Blog What's this?

Securing the Internet of Things

Increasing the number of connected devices in a company's IT environment can also increase the attack surface and open up new vulnerabilities, especially when many IoT devices and implementations aren't designed with security in mind. In this infographic, we illustrate a common IoT use case and highlight the components that must be secured against exploitation.

for Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT | Topic: Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All