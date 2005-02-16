Semiconductor equipment sales to fall 9.4% in 2005

The size of the semiconductor equipment market is set to fall by 9.4% to $30.7 bln in 2005 after a growth spurt of 52.7% took it to $33.9 bln in 2004, according to The Information Network.
|Semiconductor equipment market by region 2003 to 2005
|Region
|2003
|2004
|%growth
|2005
|% growth
|Japan
|$5.55
|$7.51
|35.3
|$6.39
|-14.9
|Taiwan
|$2.92
|$6.54
|124.0
|$5.88
|-10.1
|North America
|$4.73
|$5.24
|10.8
|$5.14
|-1.9
|South Korea
|$3.18
|$4.66
|46.5
|$4.49
|-3.6
|Rest of World
|$2.10
|$4.03
|92.1
|$3.76
|-6.8
|Europe
|$2.56
|$3.07
|19.9
|$3.16
|2.9
|China
|$1.15
|$2.83
|146.1
|$1.88
|-33.6
|Total
|$22.19
|$33.88
|52.7
|$30.70
|-9.4
|Source: The Information Network
