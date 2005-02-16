Semiconductor equipment sales to fall 9.4% in 2005

The size of the semiconductor equipment market is set to fall by 9.4% to $30.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Hardware

The size of the semiconductor equipment market is set to fall by 9.4% to $30.7 bln in 2005 after a growth spurt of 52.7% took it to $33.9 bln in 2004, according to The Information Network.

Semiconductor equipment market by region 2003 to 2005
Region20032004%growth2005% growth
Japan $5.55 $7.51 35.3 $6.39 -14.9
Taiwan $2.92 $6.54 124.0 $5.88 -10.1
North America $4.73 $5.24 10.8 $5.14 -1.9
South Korea $3.18 $4.66 46.5 $4.49 -3.6
Rest of World $2.10 $4.03 92.1 $3.76 -6.8
Europe $2.56 $3.07 19.9 $3.16 2.9
China $1.15 $2.83 146.1 $1.88 -33.6
Total $22.19 $33.88 52.7 $30.70 -9.4
Source: The Information Network

Related Topics:

PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All