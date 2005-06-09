Semiconductor macro defect detection market to grow 25% in 2005

While the semiconductor process control market, which encompasses Metrology and Inspection will drop 7.1% in 2005, the Macro Defect Detection sector will grow nearly 25% on top of a nearly 180% increase in 2004, according to The Information Network. The overall Semiconductor Process Control market is geared to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 14% between 2005 and 2008 after growing more than 65% in 2004. The Macro Defect Detection sector is pegged to grow 50% in that time frame, more than twice the overall rate of growth. KLA-Tencor led the market with a 48% share while Nikon grew a whopping 2000% in 2004 with its AMI-2000 tool. Integrated Non-Metal Thin Film Metrology is another sector with strong growth forecast - it should exhibit a compounded annual growth rate of 25% between 2005 and 2008 after growing 105% in 2004. Nova Measuring Instruments led the market with a 57% share while Nanometrics exhibited the strongest growth at nearly 300%.