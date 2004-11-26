Server market shares: IBM - 31.7%, HP - 26.8%, Sun - 10.2%, Dell - 10.1%

IBM held on to its number 1 spot in the worldwide server systems market with 31.7% market share in factory revenue while growing factory revenue by 6.

IBM held on to its number 1 spot in the worldwide server systems market with 31.7% market share in factory revenue while growing factory revenue by 6.3% compared to Q3 2003. In terms of unit shipments, HP was the number 1 vendor worldwide. HP maintained the number 2 spot in terms of factory revenue with 26.8% share, growing revenue 2.9% compared to Q3 2003. Sun and Dell tied for third place in factory revenue with 10.2% and 10.1% share respectively. Dell experienced strong 14.1% YTY revenue growth while Sun

