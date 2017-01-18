ServiceNow buys DxContinuum to boost enterprise automation services

IT management services company ServiceNow has acquired machine learning startup DxContinuum as it works to expand its portfolio of enterprise automation services. Exact terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed, however ServiceNow said it will reveal more details of the transaction in its next quarterly financial report.

Founded in 2012 by veterans from Oracle, HP and Fair Isaac, DxContinuum develops algorithms for machine learning and predictive analytics software for sales teams. Its customer base is made up mostly of sales, marketing and finance businesses.

ServiceNow wants to use DxContinuum to make inroads in the area of Internet of Things automation, so things like device service requests, which are typically handled manually, can be automatically categorized and routed for each ServiceNow customer.

ServiceNow says it's well positioned to provide this type of tailored approach to machine learning because its predictive models are already specific to each customer and their own cloud instance.

"ServiceNow is at the forefront of intelligent automation," said ServiceNow strategy chief Dave Wright. "Adding DxContinuum to the ServiceNow platform will move much more of the heavy lifting of work processes to machines, freeing people to focus on the highest value work."

Last July ServiceNow acquired cybersecurity startup BrightPoint Security in a move to grow its security operations platform. In April of 2016, ServiceNow acquired cloud management software startup ITapp. With that deal, ServiceNow aimed to bolster its core platform with ITapp's cloud brokerage and IT service delivery features for public, private and hybrid clouds.

ServiceNow said last year it wants to hit $4 billion in revenue by 2020, which it plans to do by expanding into everything from service management for human resources to customer service to security.