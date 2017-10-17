ServiceNow intros ML platform Agent Intelligence, aims for customer service automation

ServiceNow is rolling out a machine-learning engine that it says automatically categorizes, routes and assigns customer service processes.

Dubbed Agent Intelligence for Customer Service Management, the platform is designed to accelerate case assignment, shorten response times, and reduce manual work for a variety of customer support functions.

In a pilot program, ServiceNow said customers saved 8 percent of their service desk's time through improved categorization, prioritization and assignment of incidents.

ServiceNow said Agent Intelligence is its first machine learning product and that it will be tied to the next release of its Now platform, code-named Kingston. However, earlier this year the company announced a more broad-based machine learning engine called Intelligent Automation Engine designed to predict outages, automate routing and workflow, predict outcomes, and benchmark performance.

Agent Intelligence fits into the Intelligent Automation Engine and represents the "routing and categorizing" portion, the company said.

Both products were built with technology from ServiceNow's DxContinuum acquisition in January. At the time, ServiceNow said it planned to use DxContinuum to make inroads in the area of Internet of Things automation, so things like device service requests, which are typically handled manually, can be automatically categorized and routed for each ServiceNow customer.

ServiceNow said it's well positioned to provide this type of tailored approach to machine learning because its predictive models are already specific to each customer and their own cloud instance.

