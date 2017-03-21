Seven things you need to know about the new iPad refresh

Apple has quietly released a new 9.7-inch iPad, here's what you need to know.
- The new iPad is essentially an iPad Air 2 with a newer processor (the A9 chip from the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus released in September 2015).
- This iPad got little in the way of fanfare and no launch event - the store went down for a few hours and the new iPad appeared, and there was a press release. This price reductions is clearly something that Apple feels it has to do, as opposed to being something it wants to do.
- We get a starting price cut of $70 on the 9.7-inch iPad (the starting price for the new 9.7-inch iPad is $329, compared to starting price of $399 for the iPad Air 2).
- Apple has simplified the lineup, dropping the iPad Air 2 (and it seems the whole "Air" moniker for the iPad) as well as the iPad mini 2.
- The iPad mini 4 also gets simplified - now there's only a single 128-gigabyte model priced at $399 (previously the iPad mini 4 was offered with 32- and 128-gigabytes, priced at $399 and $499 respectively).
- Removal of the iPad mini 2, which was previously priced at $269, means that the new 9.7-inch iPad is the cheapest iPad now being offered.
- Apple has finally removed the last 16-gigabyte iPhone by bumping the base storage for the iPhone SE to 32-gigabytes and axed the 64-gigabyte variant in favor of 128-gigabytes, with the handsets priced at $399 and $499 respectively.
