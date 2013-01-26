Sex Tech: Apple App Store banhammer, GoDaddy revenge porn suit

An iPhone app for penis sizing hits Apple's app store, while a photography app is pulled for possibly allowing users to see nudes.

New app sizes penises for better condom fit

An app just landed in Apple's iOS App Store that helps men to measure the length and girth of their penises.

Devs at VSM Enterprises say the app is for helping men buy condoms that fit correctly, which is something that Condomania has been offering through its website for over a decade.

Condoms perform safety functions better when they fit the wearer, as well as providing more sensation.

The app is also available for Android.

Penis app ok for Apple, but nudes in popular photo app cause for rejection

Popular photo sharing app 500px was been pulled from the iOS App Store last week along with its partner ISO500, because Apple decided the app's ability for users to turn off "safe search" constituted a violation of Apple's anti-porn guidelines.

Early reports said that the apps were pulled because updates allowed the tinkering of search results to allow adult content if users so desired.

However, the company has now learned that Apple simply - and quite suddenly - changed its decision about allowing the app at all, with any ability for users to see content above child-appropriate levels.

Additionally, Apple alleges that it was responding to complaints about child pornography - a strong and potentially damaging accusation which came as a shock to 500px, who told The Verge,

We've never ever, since the beginning of the company, received a single complaint about child pornography. If something like that ever happened, it would be reported right away to enforcement agencies.

The app is still available for Android.

500px photo apps pulled from iOS App Store over nude photos (The Verge, updated with Apple response)

Tech solutions for assault emergencies

Increasingly, tech strives to address an urgent need for women to call for help during assaults.

Many practical obstacles stand in the way of tech-based solutions, but some ideas are starting to emerge.

A recent, deeply horrifying gang rape in India December 16th was referenced when the Indian government announced a gadget intended for female wearers - a watch that can alert authorities and family members when the wearer is in danger, and starts filming at the same time.

The December 16 female assault victim died from her attack injuries, and news reports noted the delay in her medical treatment due indifferent police officers.

When triggered, the watch would send an emergency text to authorities and family members with the wearer's GPS coordinates, and record 30 minutes of video. No further details about the proposed project have been provided.

Disappointingly, a prototype is not expected until Summer.

Mainstream porn still clings to DVD businiess model

The adult entertainment expo and awards (AEE, widely known as 'the porn convention' and AVN porn awards) held in Las Vegas every year moved its event dates, and so did not coincide with CES this year.

The porn con's move away from the world's largest tech expo - itself struggling for relevance - may have been more painfully symbolic than intended. One attendee wrote her astonished experience at the porn convention's business panels, where the old guard of America's adult industry focused on business models from 15 years ago - such as DVD product - and a stubborn ignorance about consumer marketshare expansion.

(...) what I can say, and what surprised me, was the extent to which there seemed to be a palpable nostalgia for a bygone era. Take for example the “State of the Industry” panel. There was not a single woman on a panel devoted to discussing where the industry is headed. Not one. Instead, the panel consisted of five men, all of whom were white and appeared to be at least in their fifties. Ironically, on a panel about the future of the industry, the “big boys”—as they were described in the program—really wanted to discuss DVDs, a market, which, by all accounts, has been dying a slow death for years.

New revenge porn website lawsuit names GoDaddy

There is very little love for GoDaddy, but a new lawsuit against a revenge porn website - where explicit or sexually compromising images, usually of women, are displayed nonconsensually - names the domain registrar and web hosting company among the defendants.

Last week a class-action lawsuit on behalf of seventeen women was filed against Texxxan.com a subscription-based paysite.

The suit alleges that creating “revenge porn” violates Texas state privacy laws.