Sex Tech: CP Honeypot, UK Porn Filter Panic, Groupon, Datasexuals

Forget the metrosexual - are you a datasexual?

Also in this week's Sex Tech, the FBI's fake child porn site and the Daily Mail's new campaign to force internet filtering in the UK.

The FBI's child porn website

Ars Technica has revealed that the FBI set up a detailed child pornography signup setup and website in order to catch predators and criminals.

When investigators had a lead on someone specific, they e-mailed the person with a custom password and the site URL - sending them to the FBI's fake site.

The strangely explicit front page discussion about the “Child Pornography” within made sure that visitors could have no confusion about what they were accessing. And that the FBI would be nabbing perps with intent.

Daily Mail behind latest UK campaign for state internet filtering

The UK is once again embroiled in heated debates about government-backed internet content filters.

It's all thanks to England's finest news source, the Daily Mail.

Daily Mail has begun an online PR campaign to pressure the government into requiring mandatory internet filters to block pornography on a country-wide scale, claiming the censorship would be to "protect the children."

The Mail's scare tactic campaign seems to be working, as Labour has thrown its weight behind the Mail's cause.

Daily Mail has made numerous bogus claims by unnnamed researchers in its efforts to pressure the government.

Google policy analyst: parents are the best filters

While the Daily Mail pushes the UK into another online porn moral panic in its attempts to get the internet filtered, Google's public policy analyst has gone one record saying that it's parents, not filters, that should be policing kids' online behavior.

Naomi Gummer, a public policy analyst at the internet giant said that parents are to blame if children view pornography online.

Google's exec said it was a “myth” that laws can prevent children from viewing explicit material, because the pace of technological development would render legislation a “blunt instrument.”

BBC says parents would be better than filters

In the case for internet filters in the UK, MP's that have drunk the Daily Mail's Kool Aid have warned the public that it's far too easy for kids to see porn online.

The typically objective BBC has put forth a curiously anti-porn stance in the past.

But now that the moral panic of online porn is rearing its censorious head once more in the UK, BBC News has published an opinion piece against censoring the internet "for the children" against porn.

The multi-author article takes on the problem of keeping kids from accessing inappropriate material online, where internet activists, feminists, psychologists and pundits examine filtering and firewalls closely.

It is a fascinating read that views online porn from several angles and each arrive at an anti-censorship conclusion through different beliefs.

Are you a datasexual?

Big Think makes a strong case for a new class of sexual classification: the datasexual.

They say,

The same cultural zeitgeist that gave us the metrosexual - the urban male obsessive about grooming and personal appearance - is also creating its digital equivalent: the datasexual. The datasexual looks a lot like you and me, but what’s different is their preoccupation with personal data. They are relentlessly digital, they obsessively record everything about their personal lives, and they think that data is sexy. In fact, the bigger the data, the sexier it becomes. Their lives - from a data perspective, at least - are perfectly groomed.

It's a pretty convincing argument and a very entertaining idea.

Groupon under fire for porn studio tour offer

Groupon is feeling the heat from morality groups once again for offering a discount on a Kink.com Armory tour.

The Armory is a San Francisco landmark building, which is currently owned, maintained and being restored by BDSM porn studio Kink.com.

The tour is for adults only, yet family groups feel that Groupon should not conduct this kind of business.

Groupon is standing by its decision to offer the tour.