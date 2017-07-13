Shopify adds eBay as its latest merchant sales channel

Shopify announced Thursday that its merchants can now sell products to consumers via a new eBay sales channel.

The integration will allow users of Shopify's e-commerce platform to sync their inventory and sell their products on eBay directly from their Shopify accounts. Customer service and order fulfillment services are also available from a centralized location within the Shopify platform.

Shopify offers similar integrated sales channels through Amazon, BuzzFeed, Facebook, Pinterest, Facebook Messenger. Shopify said more than 60 percent of its merchants sell in two or more channels.

"Shopify is the industry leader when it comes to multi-channel commerce, and we look to partner with the best and biggest platforms to bring new sales opportunities to our merchants," said Satish Kanwar, VP of Product at Shopify.

"The eBay channel has the potential to introduce our merchants to eBay's millions of buyers, exposing merchants to a massive number of new sales opportunities."

Shopify generally targets small business merchants with access to customizable store templates, marketing tools, sales analytics and inventory management to help them with the jump into online retail. Its sales channel strategy really kicked into gear a year ago with the launch of the Sales Channel SDK and its subsequent "sell anywhere" motto.

