Shopify partners with UPS for negotiated shipping rates

Shopify has inked a deal with UPS to offer negotiated shipping rates to its merchants. The partnership also includes a native integration of UPS shipping, billing, and tracking services in the Shopify platform.

The primary benefit for merchants is that they'll get access to discounted shipping rates typically reserved for larger retailers with higher shipping volume. In other words, it becomes easier to compete with the likes of Amazon during upcoming holiday shopping season.

"UPS and Shopify believe entrepreneurship should be accessible to everyone, and we share a unique passion to empower small businesses who form the backbone of the global economy," said Maia Benson, head of global shipping and fulfillment at Shopify.

"Working with UPS helps level the playing field for small businesses to compete against larger brands with guaranteed delivery times and competitive rates previously unavailable to many small- and medium-sized merchants."

UPS and Shopify are also offering a dedicated, 24-hour shipping support line from now and the end of November.

Shopify's UPS deal comes on the heels of a similar partnerships with shipping companies DHL Express, USPS and Canada Post.

