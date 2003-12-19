Shoppers prefer low prices

According the recent survey of Principal Bank (Des Moines, IOWA) customers, 83% of consumers will face crowded parking and frenzied shopping centers if they know something is cheaper at the store, while 66% prefer to shop online and 54% note convenience as main reason.

In the past two months, 61% of respondents report to have made between one and five online purchases. The most common purchases were books, music and movies (84%), followed by gifts (70%), computer equipment and software (63%) and clothing (62%). The least purchased online were home furnishings (26%), groceries (13%) and vehicles (3%). Of those who responded, a whopping 99% have shopped online and will continue to do so in the future. In fact, 60% stated they plan to increase their online shopping next year.