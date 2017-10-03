Singapore Airlines, Grab partner to let passengers ride to fly

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Grab have integrated their mobile apps so passengers can book rides to the airport days ahead of their scheduled flight.

The integration also would automatically list the corresponding airport when SIA customers use the airline's app to make a booking with the ride-sharing operator, they said in a statement Tuesday.

SIA passengers would see an option to book a ride to the airport on-demand or seven days ahead of their scheduled flight, filling in the pick-up point and time.

The service is available across Grab's operations in six Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

In addition, members of both companies' loyalty programmes would be able to convert their GrabRewards points into Krisflyer miles.

Executives from the two partners the added "convenience...on the ground and in the air" as the key benefit from the alliance as well as the integration of their respective customer loyalty programmes.

Grab in August announced a pilot programme with Toyota and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance that would see data from its ride-hailing vehicles analysed and used to improve its connected car services. It also would glean insights in areas such as user-based insurance, financing programme, and predictive maintenance.