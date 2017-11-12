Singles Day sales reach $38.2b across Chinese ecommerce platforms

Singles Day has generated 254 billion yuan ($38.2 billion) in China this year, according to a Sina news report on Sunday, citing figures from a local big data company Syntun.

The annual one-day shopping event -- when ecommerce platforms offer huge discounts to stimulate online sales -- generated a total of 1.38 billion packages in the country from the event on Saturday, the report added.

Alibaba still leads sales, with the company generating $25.3 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) from the event this year, accounting for 66.23 percent or about two thirds of the entire online sales in a day.

Alibaba was followed by JD, the other major ecommerce platform in China, which contributed 21.41 percent of the $38.2 billion sales in China. Suning and Amazon China accounted for 4.34 percent and 1.95 percent, respectively, said Syntun.

Syntun also said products sold on Alibaba platforms that need to be shipped from merchants overseas accounted for 5.4 percent of its entire sales. On JD and Suning, products from overseas accounted for 4.9 percent and 0.6 percent, while Amazon China has a relatively higher 7.3 percent sales for global goods.

As to the product types, big appliances and mobile phones contributed most sales value, accounting for 15.2 percent and 8.7 percent of overall amounts, respectively. Personal care, maternity and children's goods, small appliances, and cosmetics had 5.6 percent, 3.6 percent, 2.8 percent, and 2.5 percent of the overall sales in China this year.

The research firm also suggested that 91.2 percent of the Singles Day sales are from mobile terminals like mobile phones.

