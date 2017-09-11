Singtel to end ADSL service to commercial buildings

Singtel says it will no longer deploy copper-based or ADSL services to commercial buildings from April next year.

It also would begin to terminate such connections that support the telco's broadband, TV, digital voice, and private network services. This was expected to be completed by early-2018, Singtel said in a statement Monday.

The telco would stop deploying copper to new commercial buildings that obtained Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) status from April 2018 and, instead, connect these customers using fibre networks.

Commercial buildings that obtained TOP status before April 2018 would not be affected by the move, which came four years after Singtel stopped deploying ADSL connections to new residential buildings in 2013.

Wong Soon Nam, Singtel's vice president of consumer, said: "Singtel will work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure our customers will enjoy a smooth and fuss-free transition to the fibre network.

"We will also reach out to customers through various channels to make sure they are informed of the impending change and make available a range of affordable plans to cater to their varied communication needs," Wong added.

Singtel did not respond to queries on how many ADSL customers it currently still served or whether these customers would be offered fibre services at the same price.