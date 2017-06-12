Six Ways Advanced Analytics Will Change Business

Cloud Strategies for Smarter IT
From customer experience management to heavy manufacturing, big data, analytics, and the Internet of Things are changing traditional business models, increasing efficiency, and adding to the bottom line. If you're not already investigating, now's the time to figure out how your business will benefit from advanced analytics.
