​Skype adds real-time code editor to test candidates' tech skills in video interviews

Microsoft

Skype has launched a new in-browser code editor to help organizations test a candidate's coding skills.

The featured, dubbed Skype Interviews, will allow recruiters to run a video call on top of a real-time code editor to support technical interviews that involve testing a candidate's programming abilities.

Currently, handling technical interviews might requires two apps -- one for the call and a separate code editor. There are several apps that help conduct remote technical interviews, as TechCrunch points out, but none are as widely used as Skype in business.

Microsoft's Skype Team explain the feature aims to reduce the hassle of switching between separate calling and code editor apps to handle a technical interview. No doubt, Microsoft's own teams have experienced this during recruitment interviews, and it could prove to be an efficient answer.

The Skype Interviews doesn't require installing any apps or extensions, and can be run directly from Microsoft Edge and Chrome above version 32.

Skype Interview has three main features, including the in-browser video call, live code execution, and inline syntax highlighting.

The real-time code editor in the browser allows candidates to run their code and check their results.

Inline syntax highlighting allows interviewers to help candidates avoid programming mistakes. The tool currently supports seven widely-used programming languages, including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Ruby.

To start a Skype Interview a user simply hits the start interview button and shares a link with another participant. During the interview, users can change languages by clicking the scribble icon.

The new service is still in preview and Skype hopes to get some feedback on how to improve it.