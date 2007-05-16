Skype for Mac 2.6 released today: new features abound

Skype today rolls out Skype for Mac 2.6.

There's even a feature exclusive for Mac users (i.e. not available yet in Windows versions). This is a call-transfer feature that can transfer an ongoing call to another Skype user on user's contact lists. It works via More > Call Transfer.

Other new features in Skype for Mac 2.6 have previously been available only on other platforms. These include:

The ability to join public chats ;

A chat typing indicator that lets Skype chatters see when others are writing a message;

Skype Prime : call a premium-service provider and pay for their advice and knowledge with Skype credit;

Automatic updates where Skype users can get new features and updates without having to visit Skype's website first;

DTMF tones for automatic answering services are now available during Skype-to-Skype calls.

Skype says that other improvements include tweaks in the way Skype handles birthday reminders and other notifications.