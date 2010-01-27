Smart coffee roaster burns 80% less carbon

Equator Coffees, a specialty coffee wholesaler, is going green throughout its business operations. The co-founders, Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell are using sustainable farming practices to grow their coffee cherries by partnering with local farmers in developing countries. On their site, they also have a smart coffee roaster that burns 80 percent less natural gas than a traditional coffee roaster and a food composter that turns excess coffee waste into fertilizer.

This post was originally published on Smartplanet.com