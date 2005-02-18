Smartphone sales to grow 28% a year

Smartphones will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2009, accounting for 9.3% of handsets sold in 2009, up from 3.7% in 2004. Smartphones will not replace dedicated devices such as standard cell phones, media players, cameras or game devices. JupiterResearch found that 62% of consumers prefer to carry a single device that adds additional features beyond telephony even if those features compromise advanced functions, size or battery life. But 74% of consumers said that telephony remains the most important feature on a mobile device, clearly indicating that any combination of advanced features must not compromise telephony.