Smartphone sales to grow 28% a year

Smartphones will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2009, accounting for 9.3% of handsets sold in 2009, up from 3.

By for IT Facts | | Topic: Smartphones

Smartphones will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 28% through 2009, accounting for 9.3% of handsets sold in 2009, up from 3.7% in 2004. Smartphones will not replace dedicated devices such as standard cell phones, media players, cameras or game devices. JupiterResearch found that 62% of consumers prefer to carry a single device that adds additional features beyond telephony even if those features compromise advanced functions, size or battery life. But 74% of consumers said that telephony remains the most important feature on a mobile device, clearly indicating that any combination of advanced features must not compromise telephony.

Related Topics:

iPhone iOS Mobility Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All