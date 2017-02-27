Smartphones cannibalize website traffic from desktops, tablets

Website traffic in the United States has plateaued while smartphone visits cannibalize desktops and tablets in terms of internet usage, according to data released from Adobe Analytics Monday.

Even so, Adobe says mobile app installs have decreased 38 percent and app launches dropped 28 percent since 2015, as brands fail to capture large and growing mobile audiences.

This has caused engagement to become the new mobile battleground, as businesses look for ways to offset the overall decline in app usage. The report factors in more than 130 billion apps launched from 1,000 apps throughout the United States, EMEA and APAC.

Adobe's analysis, based on 1.7 trillion visits to 16,000 Web sites from January 2014 through January 2017, also shows that the US is no longer bringing new users to the internet, with traffic down about half of a percent since 2014. Here are some additional highlights from the report:

China and Brazil will lead the global smartphone charge. Smartphone traffic in China set to grow 6 percent by 2018, which each percentage point bringing millions online. Brazil can expect 9 percent growth; India 6 percent.

Developing nations are seeing 34 percent higher smartphone share growth compared to developed nations. The lack of architecture required for desktop internet usage means that people are turning to smartphones to access the internet. Brazil and Argentina are the fastest growers while India saw a 290-percent smartphone traffic increase since 2015.

In every country around the world, tablet share of traffic decreased or stayed flat in 2016. This is despite steep holiday discounts tracked over the last holiday season in the US. Similar downward trends are happening globally, which indicates that tablets continue to move towards becoming a niche market.