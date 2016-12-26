Snap acquires Israel-based AI startup for $40 million: Report

Snapchat's parent company has made another artificial intelligence play. This time, it's centered around e-commerce.

By for iGeneration | | Topic: Innovation

snapchat-app-ios.jpg
CNET/CBS Interactive

Snap, the parent of popular messaging app Snapchat, has acquired Israel-based Cimagine to bolster its artificial intelligence offerings, according to Calcalist.

The Cimagine acquisition, reportedly in the $30 million to $40 million range, will start research and development activities in Israel for Snap. Cimagine currently has more than 20 employees and is looking to expand, the report noted.

Snap hasn't confirmed the acquisition. We have reached out for more details.

Cimagine's AI technology allows users to "visualize products in life-like 3D images at the click of a button."

Snap, who relies heavily on AI within its app already, could use Cimagine to help customers make purchases.

Gallery: Google's Waymo shows self-driving... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 5

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All