So long, fellow travelers

Seven years writing at ZDNet, and all I got was this stupid T-Shirt.

By for Dev Connection | | Topic: Developer

Effective immediately, I will no longer be writing for ZDNet.

Since my first article here in February 2006, I've tried to bring you a unique perspective on software development and the computer industry. Even if you didn't agree with me, I hope you found my articles to be helpful and thought provoking. It's been a privilege working with all the professionals here at ZDNet, and I'm content in the sure knowledge that I leave you in their capable hands.

I'd like to invite you all to follow my future exploits through twitter (@eburnette) and Google +.

Thanks for your support,

--Ed

Related Topics:

Enterprise Software Open Source Mobile OS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All