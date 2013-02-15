So long, fellow travelers

Effective immediately, I will no longer be writing for ZDNet.

Since my first article here in February 2006, I've tried to bring you a unique perspective on software development and the computer industry. Even if you didn't agree with me, I hope you found my articles to be helpful and thought provoking. It's been a privilege working with all the professionals here at ZDNet, and I'm content in the sure knowledge that I leave you in their capable hands.

I'd like to invite you all to follow my future exploits through twitter (@eburnette) and Google +.

Thanks for your support,

--Ed