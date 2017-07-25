Software QA professionals are in demand and you can learn to become one now (​ZDNet Academy)

Software is a crucial element of company life, and when it malfunctions businesses and consumers can lose big. Inspecting a new software for defects accounts for almost half of its development life, which is why developers put a premium on competent QA specialists. Through the lessons of The Software QA & Testing Bundle, you can learn how to minimize QA time and cost, and break into a lucrative new career.

Software testing is all about efficiency, just like this bundle. Over three in-depth, but quick courses, here's what you'll learn:

How to apply powerful Proactive Testing™ planning and design techniques that spot ordinarily overlooked risks

How to develop reusable test designs that economically leverage multiple individual test cases

How to use objective criteria to record the time and costs you've saved, and simple metrics to determine product quality

That is all just the tip of the iceberg. What you'll learn over these three courses, most of all, is how to effectively manage a team of testers and minimize the time and cost it takes to verify a software is ready for release.

After 17 hours of training, you'll be able to add a few valuable skills to your resume and start working towards a QA career. Lifetime access to the Software QA & Testing Bundle is $29 now.

