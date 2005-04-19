Software sales for BlackBerry platform are up 64% QTQ

Handango, an online reseller of mobile and PDA applications and a back-end service for online portals, offering PDA and phone downloads, reported the sales number for Research In Motion's BlackBerry platform. Handango software sales for BlackBerry are up 1,201% over Q1 2005 and 64% over Q4 2004. Sales per unique BlackBerry customer are 13% higher than sales per Palm OS customer. Visitors to BlackBerry download portals powered by Handango are up 29% over Q4 2004. The number of third-party BlackBerry applications has grown an average of 41% QTQ since Q1 2004.