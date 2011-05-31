Sony's official PS3 wireless headphones offer surround sound, style

Flashy and functional, the PlayStation 3's official wireless headphones promise gamers the ability to hear even the most quiet of in-game sounds.

I can count on one finger the number of people I have ever seen play video games using headphones. But that's inconsequential because I hear the practice adds volumes to one's ability to hear the faintest of aural cues, from enemy footsteps, to the frustrated wails of your teammates.

Sony has its ear to the ground on this reality, and is responding in turn with its official PlayStation 3 headset. Offering 7.1 surround sound and a retractable microphone, this official headset is as stylish as it is functional.

Sadly, the headset doesn't connect via Bluetooth, which is sort of what you would expect from a wireless device nowadays. Instead, users will connect the headset via the included USB adapter, which plugs into the PlayStation 3. Sony's headset also offers on-screen diagnostics, including battery status and sound control. The problem? You won't be able to see the the updates on any device but a PlayStation 3. Deal breaker? You decide.

The official PlayStation 3 headset will cost $99 when it's made available this September.

