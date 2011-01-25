Spamgrish 2: Return of the ambiguous spam comments!

"Yes I yam! :D "

Spamgrish: Spam + Engrish

Yes, it's that time again: Time to laugh at the sheer hilarity that is spam comment ambiguity! If you missed my first post, make sure you check it out here. To recap, one of the most prominent methods of successful SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is link-building. As such, spammers exploit the bejesus out of building links in any and every way they can without a care for what they're really saying. All they care about is getting a link to their site.

As I also noted in part 1, you get what you pay for when you hire people to build links for you. If you pay ~$30 to have 100 links built, you can bet your bottom dollar your site is probably tied to one of the following comments or something similar! Once again, all of the comments that follow are straight from the spam comment filter from my Microsoft blog. Perhaps I'm really the only one who finds a reason at all to laugh at this stuff, but that's okay. It's certainly better for me to laugh at it than to let it frustrate me since I certainly do see enough of it through my blogging, SEO, and search travels.

Regardless, I hope you get a good chuckle out of these! To note, I've added some additional commentary in parenthesis next to certain comments. Also, any emoticons following comments are a part of them originally and not my own addition! Without further ado:

1 - Man if i ever saw two racoons fighting over a blogs itd be this one, nicely done my friend. Keep it up. (HA! When I first read this one, I was in tears! What does that even MEAN!?)

2 - hallo guys :D :) (HALLOOOOO!!!)

3 - Incredible comment based in this magnificent set would have have one.

4 - nice piece of study. carry on writing. :D

5 - Can I simply say what a reduction to seek out somebody who really knows what theyre speaking about on the internet. You undoubtedly know find out how to carry a problem to gentle and make it important. Extra people must learn this and perceive this aspect of the story. I cant consider youre no more common because you undoubtedly have the gift. (Yeah! I know how to find out how to carry a problem to gentle. Extra people must learn this!)

6 - An astonishing post, I just given this onto a student who was doing a little research on that. And he in fact purchased me dinner because I found it for him. smile.. So let me reword that: Thanks for the treat! But yeah Thank you for taking the time to talk about this. (If not for having reworded that, I don't think I would have understood!)

7 - I am your frequent reader. Could you explain me how do you battle with remarks unsolicited mail on your web page? (So THIS is my frequent reader. Nice!)

8 - Ok. I believe you’re appropriate!…

9 - I am typically to blogging and i actually recognize your content. The article has really peaks my interest. I am going to bookmark your website and hold off checking for brand new information. (Sooo... wait. You're going to bookmark my Web site and then... hold-off checking for new posts? I guess it has something to do with "peaks-ing" interest instead of piquing it. /shrugs )

10 - I am glad for writing to let you understand of the great encounter our girl gained going through yuor web blog. She realized many issues, with the inclusion of what it is like to have an amazing helping heart to let many more with ease understand certain complex subject matter. You really exceeded my expectations. I appreciate you for presenting those essential, trusted, educational and even fun tips about that topic to Janet. (Ooookaaaay! Janet, if you're out there, you're more than welcome! Especially after that, sheesh...)

11 - I do believe that this certain blog was ever most useful in my adventures of blogging. Ever more I think everyone should know and learn the information posted. Good day. :)

12 - Beautiful internet site, would actually like to see a little bit more subject material although! Then once more my puppet website hasn't considerably both - Fantastic put up anyway, additional your XML feed! Cheers (So, puppet... fantastic put up... what?)

13 - Simply needed to convey this for your consideration. This actually is really great net site. I’ve a number of myself. (Consider your consideration considered!)

14 - That is such an incredible resource that you are providing and also you give it away for free. I take pleasure in seeing websites that understand the worth of providing a chief resource for free. I actually loved reading your post. Thanks!

15 - it is good to see this info in your publish, i was wanting the identical but there was not any proper useful resource, thanx now i have the link which i used to be searching for my research.

16 - Thanks for taking the time to share this, I feel strongly about it and love learning more on this topic. If possible, as you gain expertise, would you thoughts updating your weblog with extra data? It is extremely helpful for me.

17 - Utterly perceive what your stance in this matter. Though I’d disagree on a few of the finer details, I feel you probably did an superior job explaining it. Sure beats having to analysis it on my own. Thanks (Analysising is difficult works!)

18 - Merry Xmas. Let all your desires may well occur real for yourself along with your loved ones as well as your friend ones as well as your viewers as well as let us wish the next yr end up being effective for everyone all of us all of you from. Merry Christmas (I really wish I had seen this most hilarious comment ON Christmas! It might have slightly helped the fact that someone got a hold of my debit card number and ran up $1000 on it. Oy.)

19 - Thank you so much for this! I have not been this moved by a post for quite some time! You’ve got it, whatever that means in blogging. Well, Youre certainly somebody that has something to say that people need to hear. Keep up the great work. Keep on inspiring the people! (Whatever "you've got it" means in blogging, I have it, apparently!)

20 - Great piece of data that you’ve received on this web site submit. Hope I might get some additional of the stuff on your own website. I will occur again. I was a room decorator for a while. My home decorating tip of the year is: Please do not overdecor a home. A good walking area is essential. Until next time. (Thanks for the tip... I think?)

And with that, we wrap up yet another edition of Spamgrish! If you enjoyed these but failed to catch my first post, once again, I highly recommend you check it out. There are some unimpeachably hilarious gems in it! And since the Internet is far from short on comments like these, I foresee at least one more of these posts coming down the pike in the next few months or so. Even if you hate them, I happen to love them; so if all I'm doing is humoring myself by posting these, then I guess that's just the way it's going to have to be. Naturally, though, I hope at least one more of you out there gets a chuckle out of them. :) Until next time!