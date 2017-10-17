Splunk acquires SignalSense, beefs up machine learning, security expertise

Splunk said it acquired SignalSense in a move that will bolster its machine learning analytics for security.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Splunk said it paid cash.

SignalSense offers breach detection and data collection tools. SignalSense, based in Seattle, will be folded into Splunk's product group.

Brad Lovering, chief engineering officer at SignalSense, used to work at Splunk.

Splunk has acquired two companies this month. On Oct. 9, Splunk said it would purchase Rocana for its technology and intellectual property. Rocana also adds to Splunk's machine learning data platform.

SignalSense closed a seed round in 2015 at $4.5 million.

