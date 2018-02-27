​Splunk is buying security automation company Phantom for $350m

Data analytics company Splunk is to buy security company Phantom Cyber for around $350m.

Phantom focuses on improving the efficiency of security operations by automating tasks, orchestrating workflows, improving collaboration, and enabling organizations to respond to incidents more rapidly.

Splunk's president and CEO Doug Merritt said Phantom's technology will "significantly expand and strengthen Splunk's vision for the security nerve center".

Splunk said its customers will be able to use Phantom's technology for orchestration and automation of tasks handled by Splunk's Security Operations Center platform, using analytics-driven security to accelerate incident response and reduce organizational risk.

"Once integrated with the Splunk platform, IT teams will be able to leverage these automation capabilities to help solve automation challenges in a widening range of use cases, including Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations," according to Splunk.

The company said the acquisition is expected to close during the first half of 2018.

Oliver Friedrichs, founder and CEO of Phantom, will report to Haiyan Song, senior vice president and general manager of security markets for Splunk.

Splunk has made a number of acquisitions recently, acquiring Rocana and Signal Sense in October last year.

