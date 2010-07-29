Sprint HTC EVO 4G Froyo update rolling out next week

It looks like Sprint is giving us EVO 4G owners a nice gift starting next week as Google Android 2.2 starts rolling out. I can't wait to see all the improvements in a device as good as the EVO.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobile OS

As you know I am a big fan of the Sprint HTC EVO 4G and it is currently my primary Android device. I just read over on Android Central that Froyo (Google Android 2.2) will start rolling out from Sprint on Tuesday, 3 August, and I cannot wait to see what the improvements bring. We know that Froyo includes things like Flash 10.1 support, speed increases, improved Android Market, slick multi-Gmail account switcher, better task switcher, and much more.

We knew that Sprint and HTC were going to bring us this update sometime this summer, but I honestly thought it would be right at the end of summer and maybe even the last day of summer. According to the Sprint press release:

Sprint will be the first wireless carrier to bring1 the latest version of Android to its customers. The Android 2.2 software release provides a significant number of feature enhancements, including:

  • Voice dialing over Bluetooth
  • Application storage on external memory, giving users more storage room for all their apps
  • Camera 4-way rotation allows the camera icons to rotate with the camera
  • Improved browser performance including a faster JavaScript engine and Flash 10x Support improving the user’s ability to view videos and available content associated with web pages.

I am very pleased to see these improvements too and was spoiled with the generous 1.8GB or so of application memory on the Samsung Vibrant before I returned it this week. Sprint states that it will roll out in waves starting on Tuesday, 3 August, but won't cover everyone until mid-August. You can force a manual check though and get it when it hits the servers.

Related Topics:

Hardware Developer Mobility Security Innovation Collaboration
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All