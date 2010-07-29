Sprint HTC EVO 4G Froyo update rolling out next week

As you know I am a big fan of the Sprint HTC EVO 4G and it is currently my primary Android device. I just read over on Android Central that Froyo (Google Android 2.2) will start rolling out from Sprint on Tuesday, 3 August, and I cannot wait to see what the improvements bring. We know that Froyo includes things like Flash 10.1 support, speed increases, improved Android Market, slick multi-Gmail account switcher, better task switcher, and much more.

We knew that Sprint and HTC were going to bring us this update sometime this summer, but I honestly thought it would be right at the end of summer and maybe even the last day of summer. According to the Sprint press release:

Sprint will be the first wireless carrier to bring1 the latest version of Android to its customers. The Android 2.2 software release provides a significant number of feature enhancements, including: Voice dialing over Bluetooth

Application storage on external memory, giving users more storage room for all their apps

Camera 4-way rotation allows the camera icons to rotate with the camera

Improved browser performance including a faster JavaScript engine and Flash 10x Support improving the user’s ability to view videos and available content associated with web pages.

I am very pleased to see these improvements too and was spoiled with the generous 1.8GB or so of application memory on the Samsung Vibrant before I returned it this week. Sprint states that it will roll out in waves starting on Tuesday, 3 August, but won't cover everyone until mid-August. You can force a manual check though and get it when it hits the servers.