Stacked Up

When you think of the Dallas Cowboys and the word "stack," you probably think of running back Eddie Georgebeing stood up at the line of scrimmage. Hey, with an anemic3.3 per carry rushing average, I couldn't blame you if the word "stack"came to mind.

But now "stack" has another meaning. Word has it that the Cowboyshave deployeda network consisting of several 3ComSuperStack 3 NBX Devices and more than 350 3Com IP phones. The team uses this equipmentat Texas Stadium where they play their home games,as well as their coaching and administrative offices in Valley Ranch, Tx.

Additionally, their merchandising warehouseis hooked up with a 3Com IP router network.

Yea, but does head coach Bill Parcellsuse an IP phone to send in plays?