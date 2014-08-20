StarHub launches cloud portal for SMBs

StarHub has begun offering a suite of cloud applications and services that include products from various independent software vendors (ISVs), as it looks to target the small and midsize business (SMB) market.

Called SmartBusiness, the portal is the Singapore telco's bid to become the one-stop contact point for smaller businesses looking to adopt cloud applications. Employees of SMBs that sign up for the StarHub offering can view and access the applications via the cloud marketplace.

Customers pay a monthly fee for the SmartBusiness offerings and can buy additional seats directly from the website to cater for more users of the cloud service, StarHub said in a statement Wednesday. SMBs will also be able to track application usage and manage their subscription fees via the site. The portal currently offers a range of software-as-a-service (SaaS) including CRM tool Deskara, website builder BaseKit, Microsoft Office 365, and McAfee Endpoint Protection.

StarHub Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Lim said in the statement: "Businesses are moving into cloud at a very fast rate these days...[and] StarHub wants to enable our SMB customers to adopt cloud technology with ease, so they can take advantage of agile, business-friendly benefits such as cost-savings, accessibility, and flexibility."

The telco is offering a promotion for the launch, offering the first 100 customers to register for a SmartBusiness account eight free license of Office 365 and Endpoint Protection for three months. Interested SMBs should enter promotion code "SCCCILAUNCH" when they sign up. New customers will receive one-year domain name registration for free as well as a three-month subscription of BaseKit.