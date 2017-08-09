Stratasys delivers solid Q2, sees demand for its workplace 3D prototype system

Stratasys reported better-than-expected second quarter results, reiterated its outlook for 2017 and said it is seeing strong interest in its F123 3D printing system.

The company reported a second quarter net loss of $6 million, or 11 cents a share, on revenue of $170 million, down from $172.1 million a year ago. Stratasys' non-GAAP second quarter profit was 17 cents a share, a dime better than Wall Street estimates.

CEO Ilan Levin said Stratasys was committed to its strategy to target vertical markets such as auto and aviation. The company said its F123 unit has seen 1,000 orders since February. New Stratasys 3D printers enable rapid prototyping from your workspace

As for the outlook, Stratasys reiterated that it will deliver 2017 revenue between $645 million and $680 million with a non-GAAP profit of 19 cents a share to 37 cents a share.

Levin said on a conference call:

In the second quarter we continued our efforts to deepen customer engagement by pursuing new collaborations, and enhancing and expanding our existing relationships with industry leaders in our key vertical markets. We believe that our continued partnering with industry-leading companies will accelerate the development of high-value added applications, and allow us to bring increased value to the market.



