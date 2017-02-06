Stratoscale acquires Tesora, adds database-as-a-service offering

The cloud infrastructure company Stratoscale is moving into database services, announcing Monday its acquisition of Tesora, a database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider. Additionally, the company is now rolling out a fully-managed, AWS-compatible relational database service (RDS).

Tesora brings DBaaS to any public, private or hybrid cloud. Its platform includes features for self-service provisioning and management of seventeen certified databases, including Oracle, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, Cassandra, DataStax Enterprise, Couchbase, MariaDB, Percona, PostgresSQL and DB2 Express.

"The ability to support multiple database engines but in your own environment is a very unique offering," Stratoscale CEO Ariel Maislos explained to ZDNet.

The acquisition falls in line with Stratoscale's ambition to offer the benefits of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to customers using a private or hybrid cloud. In December, the company released Symphony 3, which allows enterprises to turn their data center into an AWS region.

"When we're helping customers build a cloud environment that's compatible in Amazon in their own data center, database services are taking a more and more important role," Maislos said.

The company was independently working on its new RDS when the opportunity to acquire Tesora came up. The acquisition should accelerate Stratoscale's plans to offer additional database services, which it should do in the next two months.

"There's an evolution in infrastructure that is moving away from basic services like storage into more complex and high level services," Maislos said.

To a large extent, he explained, databases are like a new family of storage solutions. People are storing data on NoSQL in very large scale -- databases based on Cassandra, for example, can be quite large in capacity.

The upcoming services Stratoscale plans to roll out include Hadoop capabilities, as well as Lambda for serverless computing.

"Our mission is to help solve the infrastructure problem, and we think making the enterprise environment fully compatible with the public cloud is the best way," Maislos said. "Some companies are trying to take something like VMware to the public cloud. We think that's a mistake."

The VMware paradigm is going to be "obsolete," he continued, while bringing AWS services and capability back to the enterprise data center "will be a powerful solution."

In a year or so, Maislos said Stratoscale may start adding compatibility with Microsoft Azure or other public clouds. For now, he said, the company has aligned itself with Amazon simply because "it's what our customers are asking for."