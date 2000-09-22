Sun releases mobile Java profile for wireless devices

Motorola, Nokia, Siemens, Sony, NEC, Matsushita/Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Fujitsu, Symbian, NTT Docomo among companies beginning to ship wireless handsets and services based on Java

SINGAPORE - Sun Microsystems has released the Mobile Information Device (MID) profile that defines the creation of next-generation, personalized, interactive for wireless devices - enabled by Java.

The MID is a set of Java APIs which provides a J2ME application runtime environment targeted at mobile information devices, such as cellular phones and two-way pagers.

The MID specification addresses issues such as user interface, persistence storage, networking, and application model.

Based on the Java 2 Micro Edition (J2ME), the MID profile is aimed at enabling personalized interactive services for wireless devices and was created by more than twenty companies through the Java Community Process (JCP) in the hopes that the wireless industry will collaborate to develop open, standards-based technologies that will enable practical and entertaining mobile services. The MID profile is also available for download.

Companies that are developing or deploying Java technology based wireless services and products for near term delivery include Motorola, Nokia, Siemens, Research In Motion, Sony, NEC, Matsushita/Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Fujitsu, Symbian, NTT Docomo, LG Telecom, SmarTone, Far EasTone, Telefonica, Nextel and One 2 One.

Java software enhances the user experience by supporting easy-to-use, graphical, interactive services for wireless devices. Potential examples include:

Dynamically-generated, personalized stock quotes that can display graphs and give purchase and/or sell alerts for specific stocks utilizing the wireless network efficiently.

Real-time, location-specific weather reports that display periodic forecast updates

Real time, location specific traffic reports that update local traffic conditions and supply alternate highway routes depending on traffic delays and accidents.

Games that can downloaded and played offline by individual users achieving cost effective use of the wireless network.

The MID profile for the wireless platform was developed by an expert group utilizing the Java Community Process.