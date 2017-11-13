'Supercomputing for all' with AMD EPYC

AMD is kicking its EPYC processors into high gear by announcing at SuperComputing 17 that is has several OEMs, distributors, and system integrators ready to deliver EPYC-based systems capable of delivery PetaFLOPS of performance.

One system integrator, AMAX, has developed the [SMART]Rack P47, an all-inclusive high-performance rackscale appliance that incorporates 20x P47 platforms to provide up to a PetaFLOPS of single precision compute performance and more than 10 terabytes of DDR4 memory in each rack.

Each P47 system features a single EPYC 7000 series CPU along with four Radeon Instinct MI25 GPUs, each of which is capable of delivering up to 12.3 TFLOPS of single precision performance.

A single EPYC 7601 offers three times the performance-per-dollar compared to Intel's Xeon Platinum 8180M chip.

"As a high-performance technology provider enabling enterprises to close the gap between scale up performance, compute density and cost, AMAX sees the P47 as a game changer," said Julia Shih, VP of Business Development, AMAX. "Starting from a single P47 platform, we can scale upwards to supercomputing-class performance by leveraging AMD EPYC, AMD Radeon Instinct, and the ROCm software platform to support Deep Learning, rendering, and a host of other workloads. The [SMART]Rack P47 is the first turnkey PetaFLOPS-in-a-Rack solution geared towards technical performance and business acceleration, married with ease of use. We are excited to announce that we are now taking pre-orders for both the P47 server and the fully-integrated [SMART]Rack P47, with delivery estimated in Q1 of 2018."

The OEMs and system integrators with EPYC systems in their lineup include Asus, BOXX, Gigabyte, HPE, Penguin, Silicon Mechanics, Supermicro, Synnex, and Tyan.

One notable absence in the lineup of OEMs is Dell.

"The industry's leading system providers are here at SC17 with a full breadth of AMD-based solutions that deliver outstanding compute capability across HPC workloads," said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise, embedded and semicustom products, AMD. "The power of the AMD portfolio is further underscored by investments we made in our open platform approach. Only AMD offers high performance CPU and GPU products, along with a completely open source software development environment with ROCm."

AMD has also announced that ROCm, its open-compute platform for graphics, is getting an update. Version 1.7 features multi-GPU support for the latest Radeon GPU hardware, and includes support for TensorFlow and Caffe.

