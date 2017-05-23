Surface Pro (2017) vs. Surface Pro 4: Tech specs and key differences

Microsoft has unveiled a new Surface Pro. But how does the new tablet differ from the existing Surface Pro 4 tablet.

Let's first look at the tech specs:

Processor Seventh-generation Intel Core m3, i5, i7 processors Display 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 (267 pixels-per-inch) PixelSense display with 10 point multi-touch RAM 4 to 16GB GPU Intel HD Graphics 615 (m3 processor)

Intel HD Graphics 620 (i5 processor)

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 (i7 processor) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD Battery life Up to 13.5 hours of video playback Cameras 5-megapixel front-facing camera

8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera Physical ports 1 x USB 3.0

1 x microSD card reader

1 x Surface Connect port

1 x 3.5mm headset jack

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x Cover port TPM Yes Size 11.50 x 7.93 x 0.33 in (292.10 x 201.42 x 8.5 mm) Weight 1.69 lbs (766 g) for m3, 1.73 lbs (786 g) for i5/i7 Stylus Optional extra ($99), with 4096 pressure levels and tilt sensitivity Operating system Windows 10

So how do these tech specs compare to the Surface Pro 4?

Well, first off, the Skylake CPUs have been replaced by seventh-generation Kaby Lake Intel Core m3, i5, i7 processors, which should not only offer a performance boost - around 20 percent according to Microsoft - but also better battery life.

And the improved battery life is quite dramatic. Overall, the new Surface Pro gets a rated 4.5 hours more than the older hardware. That figure means that the Surface Pro's battery life is only an hour behind the Surface Laptop.

Oh, and rather oddly for modern devices, the Surface Pro is not thinner or lighter than it's predecessor, instead maintaining the exact same dimensions of its predecessor.

The stylus has also been improved, featuring a four-fold increase in pressure sensitivity, up to 4096 levels, equivalent to other high-end styli. Another new feature is tilt sensitivity, a first for the Surface stylus.

The stylus has also been redesigned to make it longer and remove the pen clip feature.

Another small change is a redesigned kickstand hinge, which now allows the tablet to recline back to 165 degrees.

For all you USB-C fans out there, I'm sorry to disappoint but Microsoft is not following in Apple's footsteps, and has instead opted for a traditional USB 3 port. Microsoft is, however, offering an optional USB-to-USB-C dongle.

Prices start at $799 (the Surface Pro 4 currently starts at $699) and the fully-kitted out system is $2,699. Microsoft says that a 4G/LTE version will be available later this year, so road warriors might want to hold out on upgrading just yet.

Preorders start today, with devices shipping 15 June.

