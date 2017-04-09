Surface Pro 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Xfinity Wireless, Garmin Forerunner 935 (MobileTechRoundup show #395)

While we've spent weeks talking about new phones on MoTR, we also cover tablets, wearables, and other mobile gear. This week we covered these other areas.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

While there wasn't a ton of new phone news to discuss on MobileTechRoundup show #395 we did discuss tablets and wearables.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Which tablet has the most satisfied customers? Surface Pro 4
  • Best high end Android tablet according to Wirecutter
  • LG G6 is available - Kevin decided not to get one (and a free Google Home)
  • Comcast goes live with a new wireless option
  • YouTube TV is available in select markets for $35 a month
  • Unlocked Moto G5 Plus found to support T-Mobile VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling
  • Garmin Forerunner 935 announced and first thoughts

Running time: 65 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 74MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All