Surface Pro 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Xfinity Wireless, Garmin Forerunner 935 (MobileTechRoundup show #395)

While there wasn't a ton of new phone news to discuss on MobileTechRoundup show #395 we did discuss tablets and wearables.
- Which tablet has the most satisfied customers? Surface Pro 4
- Best high end Android tablet according to Wirecutter
- LG G6 is available - Kevin decided not to get one (and a free Google Home)
- Comcast goes live with a new wireless option
- YouTube TV is available in select markets for $35 a month
- Unlocked Moto G5 Plus found to support T-Mobile VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling
- Garmin Forerunner 935 announced and first thoughts
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 74MB)
