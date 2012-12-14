Surface RT hits non-Microsoft channels in the UK, starting with John Lewis

The Surface RT has gone on sale at UK chain store John Lewis, days after Microsoft abandoned its strategy of only making the tablet available through its own physical and online stores.

Microsoft confirmed on Tuesday that customers in the US and Australia would be able to get the Surface RT through other retailers, and on Thursday John Lewis said the same would happen in the UK.

The tablet, which has already proved to be the most popular Windows 8 or RT device , went on sale in John Lewis's online store on Friday, and it will hit physical shelves at the weekend.

"Demand for Windows 8 computers has been phenomenal with touchscreen models leading the way," John Lewis buyer Matt Leeser said in a statement. "We are committed to offering customers the very best tablet range available and believe that the innovative Microsoft Surface is a brilliant addition to our assortment."

It seems John Lewis is only carrying the 32GB and 64GB models with the black Touch keyboard (£479 and £559 respectively). Customers can buy the keyboardless model for £399 directly through Microsoft. It is not clear whether John Lewis will carry accessories such as the Type cover and Touch covers in other colours.