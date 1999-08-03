Survey: British Net growth leaps

The report, from research firm Continental predicts five million homes will have Internet access by January 2000, and attributes the increase to the introduction of free access from ISPs like Freeserve.

Nearly 40 percent of the UK population has access to the Internet, either at home, work or school. The report found that 83 percent of full-time students over fifteen have access to the Web -- nearly twice the number of UK employees. The report also found that people are using the Internet more frequently -- 44 percent claimed to go online almost every day, compared to just 28 percent in 1997.