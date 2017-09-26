​SUSE introduces new container management service for IaaS and PaaS clouds

Like many other companies, SUSE has decided Kubernetes is the future of container orchestration. At SUSECon in Prague, the oldest Linux company announced the release of SUSE CaaS [Container-as-a-Service] Platform 2, its Kubernetes-based CaaS container management program for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) clouds and SUSE Cloud Application Platform (SCAP) for its Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Both are designed to enable IT and DevOps professionals to more easily deploy, manage and scale container-based applications and services. This means enterprises can reduce application delivery cycle times.

SUSE CaaS Platform 2 adds powerful tools to simplify large-scale application deployment, incorporates an updated release of Kubernetes, and streamlines public cloud container orchestration.

Specifically this release includes:

Simplified deployment and ongoing management of large-scale applications with Helm. This open-source program helps Kubernetes users find and deploy popular software programs. These programs are packaged as charts, share their own applications as Helm charts, create reproducible builds of Kubernetes applications, intelligently manage Kubernetes manifest files, and manage releases of Helm packages.

Enhanced security, performance, extensibility and hardware support with Kubernetes v1.7 and updated SUSE MicroOS, based on the latest SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES). MicroOS is SUSE's container-specific operating system.

Streamlined accessibility on public clouds with pre-defined SUSE CaaS Platform deployment configurations. These will be available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Customers can choose SUSE CaaS Platform from the service catalog and get a running instance of the platform on public cloud infrastructure with no manual installation. This works well for platform evaluations; proof-of-concept implementations; ISV software certification; or full-scale, public cloud deployments.

SUSE isn't neglecting Cloud Foundry with its container management needs. SCAP will be a PaaS application delivery platform. It's designed to streamline the life-cycle management of both legacy and new cloud-native applications. By bringing together Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes, container and cloud DevOps will enable companies to deliver PaaS software updates faster than ever.

SCAP also simplifies Cloud Foundry management by leveraging Kubernetes to deploy and manage a containerized version of Cloud Foundry. The containerized implementation takes up only a fraction of the memory footprint of other Cloud Foundry distributions. SUSE claims it's faster to recover and scale.

Abby Kearns, the Cloud Foundry Foundation's executive director, said:

Cloud Foundry Elastic Runtime already serves as the industry standard cloud application platform, making enterprise developers' lives easier and more efficient in more than half of the Fortune 500. As demand continues to grow, so does the need for more Cloud Foundry software distributions from a provider who can address the different business models and IT strategies for enterprise customers. We are delighted to see the new Cloud Foundry distribution from SUSE, and fully support SUSE as they serve enterprises with the very best technology for modern application delivery.

Al Gillen, IDC group vice president for software development and open source, added:

Streamlining the deployment of application content packaged in containers has become a key focal point for the industry. Given its historical strength with infrastructure software, SUSE is well positioned to deliver consumable solutions for deploying and operating applications using containers in an agile environment.

SUSE CaaS Platform 2 will arrive in October. SCAP will be available in the fourth quarter.

Related Stories: